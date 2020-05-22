Emergency declared in hospitals

Sindh Minister for Health Dr. AzraPechuho has said that an emergency has been declared in all the hospitals of the city after the plane crash in the metropolis. Speaking to the media persons on Friday, she said that according to the available details total 107 passengers were on board and unfortunately the plane crashed before reaching the airport while coming to Karachi. Dr Pechuho said that the total number of casualties could be known until the rescue and evacuation operation was completed. She said that 11 dead bodies and 6 injured had been reported so far. She further said that out of 6 injured persons the health of four injured was stable and 2 were of burns cases. DNA samples of the dead bodies were being collect and the bodies would be handed over to their bereaved families after the DNA verification, she said while replying to a question. Replying to another question, she said that because of the Covid-19 the Sindh health department was in a position of emergency. She said that surgical units had also been put on alert after the crash, adding that the Pakistan People’s Party was already careful due to the Covid-19 emergency.