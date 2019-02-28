Emergency declared at all govt hospitals

Rawalpindi

Punjab government has declared emergency in all public sector hospitals in the wake of rising tension between Pakistan and India.

According to a notification issued here by the secretary primary and secondary healthcare department (P&SHD) leaves of specialists, doctors,nurses paramedics and supporting staff have been cancelled till next order.

The secretary directed all the Chief Executive Officers of District Health Authorities and all Medical Superintendents of government hospitals at district and tehsil level to equip emergency, trauma and burn wards with adequate medicines particularly life saving drugs.

All operation theaters ,lab and other equipments should be made fully functional within 24 hours,the secretary said.

A readiness certificate compliance certificate must be submitted to command and control room of P&SHD immediately, the notification directed.

The medical superintendents of all civil hospitals and teaching hospitals should display the duty schedule of their doctors and paramedical staff prominently so that patients could easily contact them,adding no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.—APP

