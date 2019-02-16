Embedded librarianship: An overview

Abid Hussain

THE term “embedded librarianship” has become a prominent buzzword in the library profession since the past few years. The word embedded was adopted from embedded journalism. An embedded journalist is someone who is placed with a military unit and whose tasks include making observations and reports on the conflict. They also conduct exercises and missions from an insider’s vantage point. From a library’s perspective, Embedded Librarianship is a person who involved in the spaces of their users and colleagues either physically or through technology. In short, one can say that the physical and metaphorical location of librarians is known to be the embedded Librarianship.

Many libraries have turned to embedded librarianship as one solution to better serving patrons demonstrating value to their communities. The main objectives of Embedded librarianship is to provide timely assistance to students, faculty members and other colleagues in their research. Embedded librarians connect himself/herself with students and faculty members in their classroom, laboratory and studios to provide them with the best possible help in the time of need. Embedded librarians prepare students for research and collaborate with faculty on course-integrated information literacy. The role of Embedded Librarians may never be denied especially in research assignments, teaching, assignment interpretation and timely student assistance.

Embedded Librarians is a clear and well-articulated idea which would add value to students learning opportunities. They bring the learning process in closer proximity. The students who get enrolled in the classes will gain more benefits from the expertise of embedded librarianship rather than availing distance education online. Gone are the days when librarians were considered as curators of the library and volumes. The books were locked in cupboards and access were restricted to only registered members. Now the library practitioners are getting themselves involved in learning development of their organizations. The librarians of contemporary society are becoming more knowledgeable as opposed to the past. The role of embedded and liaison librarians are similar in one aspect but, the main difference between the two lies in the different level of involvement. While liaison librarians tend to concentrate on academic departments, the embedded librarians encompass a wider area such as administrative offices, research centres and other programmes at institutional level. Libraries in educational institutions have become a comfort zone. The work of embedded librarians is to support the current and prospective members of the institutions by assisting them in their virtual space.

The main objectives of embedded librarianship are to create a strong relationship with the students and faculty members in order to assist them in their research projects. In Faculty developmental projects such as faculty learning community the role of Embedded Librarians has been proved distinguished. The practice of embedded librarianship in learning environment continues to grow and evolve rapidly. The doors of libraries have now been opened for the general readers without class, creed and caste. The Inter-Library loan facilities have made a chain of gesture to communicate the reading material in time of needs.

The Modern Embedded librarians are not only taking care of their community members but, also entertaining others beyond the registered members. There are also a number of challenges being faced by the Embedded Librarianship in Pakistan, some of them are collection development, proper finance for library development, Human resources, proper usage of Information Communication Technologies, staff training at national and international level, proper attention from higher authorities. If these issues were resolved I assure that the future of Embedded Librarianship in Pakistan will grow higher. The key focus of the Embedded Librarianship is to achieve long-terms goals of the institutions at the country level. Education is a key element in progress of any country and role of Embedded librarianship will help in attaining these goals.

— The writer is working as Library Officer in Institute of Strategic Studies, a think-think based in Islamabad.

