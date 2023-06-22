Two of the world’s top tech pioneers Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg remained in the news as the duo agreed to a cage match.

Apparently, business rivals want to settle their scores but not in a simple fight and in a cage fight – an extreme sport that takes place in a cage or similarly enclosed arena.

It all started when Tesla Chief shared a message on his social media that he was up for a cage fight with Meta CEO, and the latter was quick to respond with a screenshot of a former tweet that cited ‘send me location’.

Elon then stunned everybody by responding with Vegas Octagon, which is the fenced-in arena in Las Vegas used for UFC contests.

Vegas Octagon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

Twitter chief then flexed his muscle, saying he got this great move that he call ‘The Walrus’. I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing, he said, and even shared clips of move, adding live to the contest.

Let it be known that WhatsApp CEO has been in mixed martial arts (MMA) for some time and has recently clinched some tournaments.

Meanwhile, the banter between two high profile figures sparked a frenzy among tweeple who are now sharing all kinds of reactions.