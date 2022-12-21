Elon Musk to step down as Twitter CEO once the successor is found

Elon Musk has announced that he will step down as CEO of Twitter once a replacement is found.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Musk said in a late-night tweet on Tuesday. “After that, I’ll just be in charge of the software and servers teams.”

Musk’s announcement comes after Twitter users voted in a poll created by the platform’s billionaire owner for him to step down.

Musk appeared to dismiss a report that he was looking for someone to take over this role earlier this week by tweeting a laughing emoji and claiming that no one wanted the job of keeping Twitter alive.

About The Poll

The Twitter poll received over 17.5 million votes, with 57.5 percent in favor of Musk stepping down. Musk conducted his poll in response to a user backlash caused by Twitter’s announcement that it would no longer allow “free promotion” of other social media platforms.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Musk, who paid $44 billion for Twitter in October, has courted controversy with his decisions since assuming control of the influential social media platform.

Musk, who also runs Tesla and several other startups, temporarily barred more than a half-dozen journalists last week after accusing them of endangering his family by publicizing the location of his private jet.

Musk And Social media

Tesla’s share price has dropped by one-third since Musk took over the social media giant, prompting speculation that the billionaire is under pressure to step down from Twitter.

Wedbush Securities’ Dan Ives, a technology analyst, welcomed Musk’s announcement.

“Finally a good step in the right direction to end this painful nightmare situation for Tesla investors,” Ives tweeted.