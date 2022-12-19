Elon Musk to quit as Twitter CEO?

Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk launched a poll on the social media platform on Sunday asking whether he should step down as head of the company, adding that he would abide by the poll results.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

The poll is scheduled to close around 11:20 GMT on Monday, although the world’s second richest man did not give details on when he would step down if the poll results said he should.

Replying to one Twitter user’s comment on a possible change in CEO, Musk said: “There is no successor”.

No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2022

Last month, Elon Musk told a Delaware court that he would reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the company.

The poll comes after Twitter’s Sunday policy update, which prohibited accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social media firms and content that contains links or usernames for rival platforms.

Minutes before the poll, Musk apologized and tweeted: “Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes.”

Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

A few hours later, Twitter started a poll asking users if the platform should have a policy preventing accounts that advertise other social media platforms on Twitter.

Should we have a policy preventing the creation of or use of existing accounts for the main purpose of advertising other social media platforms? — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) December 19, 2022

The policy update would impact content from social media platforms like Meta Platforms, i.e. Facebook and Instagram, along with Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr, and Post while allowing cross-content posting, Twitter support said in a tweet.

With additional input from Reuters.