Elon Musk jokes about buying Manchester United

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk jokingly said that he was buying English football club Manchester United, only to deny it hours later.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Musk, without giving any details, said that he was going to buy Manchester United.

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

However, when a Twitter user asked if he was serious about this, Musk responded with a “No”.

He said that this was a “long-running joke on Twitter” and that he was not buying “any sports teams”.

No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

But he added that even if had such plans, it would have been Manchester United because that had been his favourite team as a kid.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, made the joke after some Manchester United fans, disgruntled by their club’s declining fortunes of late, had previously urged Musk on Twitter to consider buying the club.

Musk has a history of being unconventional and the undisputed King of tweets, making it difficult sometimes to tell when he is joking.

“Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in,” he tweeted on April 27, two days after Twitter’s board accepted his unsolicited offer to buy the company.