Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chairman is a larger-than-life figure who amassed a huge fan following from across the globe, including some of the top politicians and leaders.

Khan, 70, who is facing over 150 cases including sedition, murders, and terrorism, is no more allowed to appear in mainstream media, however, his online presence continues to grow despite the incumbent government’s attempts to gag the populist leader.

Despite having blackout on the country’s broadcasters, Khan continues his online engagement, and the microblogging platform Twitter is his second home. The Oxford graduate continue to interact with his followers on Twitter space, but this time an unusual person was spotted in the session.

As several of his rivals including Maryam Nawaz once allegedly joined his session, this time it’s no other than Twitter chief Elon Musk – the tech billionaire, who is an avid social media user and follows social and political trends.

Tweeple were quick to point out that Tesla CEO was there and it was all captured in a screen recording, which sends Khan’s users in a frenzy.

As some go gaga over the recent development, others raised questions and called it an edited version.

Social Media Reactions

🚨IMRAN KHAN & THE PEOPLE🚨 God willing we are currently in talks with @UKPTIOfficial @PTIofficial to do a powerful, uncensored interview with @ImranKhanPTI for an INTERNATIONAL PLATFORM- Do you want this? Shall we do it? @elonmusk @Twitter will you champion this & platform… — Bushra Shaikh (@Bushra1Shaikh) June 24, 2023

Elon Musk is also listening Imran Khan in the space. Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif must be burning in jealousy because they don’t have any worth in international politics. We are proud of our Great Leader Imran Khan. A symbol of Bravery, Patriotism, Honesty and love for humanity. pic.twitter.com/aYlDC2njAo — Umair (@Umair2023_) June 23, 2023

ایلون مسک بھی خلا میں عمران خان کو سن رہے ہیں۔ مریم نواز اور نواز شریف حسد میں جل رہے ہوں گے کیونکہ بین الاقوامی سیاست میں ان کی کوئی اہمیت نہیں ہے۔ ہمیں اپنے عظیم لیڈر عمران خان پر فخر ہے۔ بہادری، حب الوطنی، ایمانداری اور انسانیت سے محبت کی علامت۔ pic.twitter.com/ttfRvSaz9l — Usman Ghani (@usmanJavaidPti1) June 24, 2023