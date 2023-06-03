Elon Musk again crowned world’s richest person

Tech billionaire and CEO of SpaceX has assumed the throne of the world’s richest man once again pulling the chief of luxury goods behemoth LVMH, Bernard Arnault, down to the second.

Musk’s net worth soared by $55.3 billion since January to $192 billion, after the worth of his com-pany Tesla increased. According to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, Arnault’s fortune decreased by $24.5 billion to $187 billion. Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are in the third and fourth positions respectively. 74-year-old LVMH boss overtook 51-year-old Musk on the list of the world’s wealthiest men in December when shares in LVMH jumped as demand for luxury goods rebounded.

The stock prices of Musk’s Tesla fell drastically over the concerns of his investors that his takeover of the social media platform Twitter was affecting his leadership which he acquired last year for $44 billion. But the stock prices regained their value by al-most 92% since this year started as investors’ nerves have eased and CEO Tesla Musk announced that he was stepping down from Twitter’s chief executive role.—APP