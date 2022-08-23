England striker Ellen White has announced her retirement from football.

The 33-year-old has called time on her career after helping England win their first major trophy in decades at the Women’s Euros earlier this month.

She announced her decision just one goal shy of Wayne Rooney’s record of most international goals for England. In her 12-year international career, she found the back of the net 52 times in 113 matches.

She also represented Chelsea, Leeds, Arsenal, Notts County, Birmingham City and most recently Manchester City at the club level.

“This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life but one that I know is the right decision for me,” White said in a statement. “This decision has always been one I have wanted to make on my terms. And this is my time to say goodbye to football and watch the next generation shine

“It has been my greatest honour and privilege to play this game. In particular playing for England has and always will be the greatest gift.”

In her retirement post, Ellen White highlighted the importance of winning the European Championships.

She started all six of England’s matches in this summer’s European Championship, scoring twice in the competition.

“My dreams came true on the 31st July, winning The Euros and becoming a European Champion. “I have been very lucky to have played for a number of teams in my career. It has been a huge honour to have represented some of the biggest clubs in England and to have worn the shirt and created some unbelievable memories.

“Thank you to all the clubs that have given me the opportunity to be a part of your football club.”

Her decision prompted well wishes from the English FA, her coach Sarina Wiegman and players like Harry Kane.