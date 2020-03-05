Elizabeth ends US presidential campaign

Washington

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, once a frontrunner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, ended her campaign on Thursday, setting up a two-man duel between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. “I’m suspending our campaign for president,” the 70-year-old progressive lawmaker said in remarks to her campaign staff. “I may not be in the race for President in 2020, but this fight — our fight — is not over,” Warren said. “And our place in this fight has not ended.” Warren did not announce any immediate plans to endorse either of the remaining major candidates — the 77-year-old former vice president Biden, or the 78-year-old leftist senator from Vermont, Sanders.—AFP