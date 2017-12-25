Elimination of religious extremism, sectarianism as per Quaid vision imperative for peace, prosperity: Ahsan Iqbal

PESHAWAR :Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal here Monday said that Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, considered education as a prerequisite for economic prosperity and development of the country. Addressing an impressive function of students and teachers here at Roos Keppel Hall, Islamia College Peshawar in connection with 142birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here today, the Minister said prosperity and development without education was impossible and great responsibilities rest on universities to impart quality education to students besides focusing on their character building.He said Quaid-e-Azam had achieved Pakistan through peaceful struggle and his visit to ICP on several occasions reflects his love for education.Whenever Mr Jinnah visited KP (former known as NWFP) in 1936, 1945 and 1948 he visited ICP to acknowledge its students’ great role during Pakistan Movement.

Orignally published by APP