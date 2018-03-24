Elimination of TB, provision of good health facilities to masses priority: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE : Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that TB is a curable disease but proper use of medicines; good food and healthy environment are required for the purpose. He said that if TB is not timely diagnosed and got treated, then it could prove dangerous for health.

In his message issued here on Friday on World TB Day, Shehbaz Sharif said that purpose of celebrating this day is to raise public awareness about treatment and safety from this disease. He said that complete elimination of TB, along with best facilities of treatment, is included in governmental priorities. The TB patients are provided free facilities including diagnostic, treatment and medicines in government hospitals so that they could be fully cured, he added.

The Chief Minister said that vaccination is necessary for remaining safe from this contagious disease, adding that health experts should adopt effective steps to overcome this disease. He said that patients have been provided free facilities in all the public sector hospitals of the province.

The members of civil society, as well as the health professionals, should adopt a consensus strategy against TB, he said adding that the objective of making the country stronger cannot be achieved without ensuring a healthy society.

Shehbaz Sharif further said, today, we should reiterate this commitment that all the resources will be utilized to control the infectious diseases and to improve the quality of life of the people.

Orignally published by INP