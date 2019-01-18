Elimination of drugs mafia top priority: IGP

The meeting was attended by DIG (Operations) Faisal Ali Raja, SSP (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed, AIG (Operations) Dr. Sardar Ghias Gul, SSP (CTF) Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari, SP (Investigation) Syed Mustafa Tanvir, SP (Special Branch) Shaikh Zubair Ahmad and all zonal SPs.

The primary focus was elimination of drugs and land mafia from Islamabad Capital Territory. In this meeting all zonal SPs gave point presentation on different topics. The IGP touched upon the crime and directed them to evolve more proactive strategy. He further directed that more coordinated search operations should be extended throughout Islamabad territory.

The IGP expressed displeasure over poor performance for non-arrest of POs/CAs. The IGP directed SP investigation to constitute a special POs/CAs squad. In addition, special anti-drug cell, which be solely responsible for arrest POs/CAs and of drug-peddlers. He would also oversee performance in such cases from arrests, interrogation upto conclusion of trial.

The IGP surfaced point scoring evaluation, which shall merit based, transparent and reviewed on quarterly basis. The IGP reiterated that all SPs must be acquainted with all cases on daily basis especially heinous crime in their respective zones. The IGP attached greater importance to the cases pertaining the children and women, and directed all the officers in attendance to take immediate cognizance and act according to law.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp