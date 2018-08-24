Eliminating crimes

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered IG Police, Amjad Javed Saleemi, to launch a crackdown on street criminals and drug mafia to eliminate crimes. He further directed the IG to ensure proper maintenance of law and order during/after Eid days and a comprehensive plan be worked out to make Karachi free of street crimes, adding that a similar plan be chalked out for the rest of Sindh. SHOs be made responsible for controlling street crimes, otherwise strict action would be taken against them. Further, the CM also asked the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board to ensure proper supply of water to Karachiites during Eid days.

Additional IG Karachi Dr Ameer Shaikh said that drug mafia as well as other mafias, including patrons of beggars, were involved in street crimes. The begging, drug addiction, water shortage and no facilities etc have thrown Karachi into the darkest days. Though there have been lofty claims about developing Karachi and solving all of its issues, yet not single word has been turned into action. Therefore, I request the CM to take strict action taken against ongoing serious problems in the Province.

FIDA ZAMAN

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp