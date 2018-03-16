Eligibility of dual citizens

The Senate election saw voting by dual citizens whose membership of Parliament is illegal under the Constitution. I have sent a letter last Saturday (March 10, 2018) to the Chief Justice and the Chief Election Commissioner presenting the case that that the Constitution bars anyone who acquires a foreign citizenship from becoming or being a member of Parliament, even if they have renounced their foreign citizenship (whether temporarily or permanently). Reportedly (Dawn, March 11), Advocate Bilal Hasan Minto made a similar case in the Supreme Court on the same day. A copy of my letter is attached.

The letter points out that the Constitution specifies that anyone who “acquires” (not “holds”) a foreign citizenship is ineligible to become or be a Member of Parliament. While the fact of “holding” a foreign citizenship can be changed, the act of acquiring cannot be undone. So renouncing a dual citizenship can restore the right to Pakistani citizenship, but it cannot remove this disqualification. These facts were overlooked by a 2002 decision of the Lahore High Court, and repeated (without critical review) by a 2012 decision of the Supreme Court (in which, at one point, the text of Constitution is misquoted!). The same decision, however, provides principles of interpretation and expounds on letter and spirit of the Constitution, which supports position elaborated in my letter. I write to seek your support, as common citizens of Pakistan, in defending Constitution by publishing an editorial, a news item, or if you wish letter in your esteemed publication, on this subject.

DR ARSHAD ZAMAN

Karachi

