Eleven Pakistani companies to participate in Jeddah food exhibition

Islamabad

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has selected 11 well established companies to participate in Foodex Saudi 2017 exhibition that will be held in Jeddah in coming week.

According to a message received here, these companies will offer their range of quality products for Saudi market to the Saudi audience.

The names of Pakistani exhibitors with their products are M/s English Biscuits Manufacturers (Pvt) Ltd. (Biscuits, Cakes), M/s United King Foods Pvt. Ltd. (Confectionary Items, Sweets, snacks, etc), M/s Vania Food Industry (Candies, chocolate, Chew gum, jelly), M/s Nosh Food Industries (Spices, Recipes, pastes, pickles, ketchup), M/s Perfect Food Industry (Garlic paste, onion chili, Turmeric, mix spices), M/s Shezan International (Juices Drinks, pickles, jams, squashes), M/s Pure Food Company Pvt. Ltd. (Juices), M/s Mehran Bottlers Pvt. Ltd. (Soft Drinks, Fruit Juices), M/s Reem Rice Mills Pvt. Ltd. (Rice),M/s Millat Trading Company (Rice) and M/s Mohammad Hashim TajirSurma (Honey, Rose water, Ispaghol, joshanda).Exhibitors are mainly in the field of Bakery & Confectionary Items, Ready-to-Eat Products & Frozen Food, Recipe Spices and Pastes, Rice, Softdrinks and Juices, honey and herbal products.

By facilitating the participation of these companies in the prestigious exhibition ‘Foodex Saudi 2017’at Jeddah, the Government of Pakistan has not only sent exporters, but Ambassadors of our land and our people to offer the best food products for Saudi Arabian people.

The exhibition will prove as a platform to forge the business relations between Pakistani exporters and Saudi buyers and their partnerships will go a long way in benefiting the businessmen and communities of both the brotherly countries. These marketing effort will also serve to reinforce the already monumental relations of brotherly and spiritual love that both countries hold for each other.

Pakistan is blessed with vast fertile lands enriched soil with nutrition & minerals and plenty of sweet water. 100% Halal sourcing is the strength of Pakistan. Starting from fresh produces to processed food products, all segments of the food industry are fully developed having state of the art processing and packaging facilities, meeting all international standards.—APP