Eleven-member KP cabinet sworn in

The new cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) took oath on Wednesday in a ceremony held in Governor House, Peshawar.

At least 11 ministers were sworn-in during the first phase by acting governor Mushtaq Ghani. KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan also attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had announced a 15-member cabinet on Sunday for KP. The portfolios and responsibilities are as follow:

Muhammad Atif Khan – Senior Minister and Minister for Tourism, Shah Ram Khan Tarakai – Minister for Local Government, Taimoor Saleem Khan Jhagra – Minister for Finance, Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmer – Minister for Forest, Haji Qalandar Khan Lodhi – Minister for Food, Akhtar Ayub Khan – Without Portfolio, Shakeel Ahmed Khan – Minister for Revenue, Mohibullah Khan – Minister for Agriculture, Dr Amjad Ali – Minister for Mineral Development, Ziaullah Khan Bangash – Advisor to Chief Minister, Sultan Muhammad Khan – Minister for Law, Dr Hisham Inamullah Khan – Minister for Health, Kamran Khan Bangash – Minister for Information Technology, Abdul Karim – Advisor to the Chief Minister on Industries and Shah Muhammad Khan – Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Transport—INP

