Eleven including nine women killed in road mishap

Hyderabad

At least 11 people including 9 women died and three others injured in a dreadful road accident here on Monday. According to rescue sources, the accident took place at Tando Muhammad Khan Road in Hyderabad where an over speeding dumper collided with a van carrying employees of a private company that distributes ration in rural areas of Sindh.

The van was badly damaged in the accident resulting in death of 11 people, mostly women while three women were seriously injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Hyderabad for medico-legal formalities. The deceased and injured belonged to a private company who were on their way to sell the company’s products in a nearby village. The police impounded both vehicles and after registering a case into the incident have started the investigation.—INP