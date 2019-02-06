Elements propagating hate, extremism must be prosecuted, says SC

Faizabad sit-in

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday announced its verdict in the suo motu case regarding the 2017 Faizabad sit-in staged by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The two-member bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mushir Alam directed the federal and provincial governments to monitor all elements “advocating hate, extremism and terrorism and prosecute the perpetrators in accordance with the law”.

As per the written verdict authored by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the Supreme Court has ruled that any “person issuing an edict or fatwa, which harms another or puts another in harm’s way, must be criminally prosecuted under the Pakistan Penal Code, the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 and/or the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.”

The verdict directed intelligence agencies (including ISI, IB and MI) and the ISPR to not exceed their constitutional mandate.

Directing the state’s security apparatus to not interfere with broadcasts and publications, the court further instructed the intelligence agencies to monitor “all those who threaten the territorial integrity of the country and all those who undermine the security of the people and the State by resorting to or inciting violence”.

