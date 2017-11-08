Elements involved in negative politics will get nothing in general elections, says Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Tuesday said the elements involved in negative politics will get nothing except embarrassment in the next general elections.

He said this while talking to the provincial ministers and members of the Punjab Assembly who called on him, here today. Those who called on the Chief Minister included Provincial ministers Sher Ali Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Channar and MPAs Muhammad Saqlain Anwar Sipra and Muhammad Waris Kallu.

Talking on the occasion, Shahbaz said that comprehensive programme has been launched to achieve the targets of composite development and under this programme; a network of development projects has been spread along with giving particular importance to the development of less-developed areas. That is why; billions of rupees are being spent for the progress and prosperity of southern Punjab, he added.

He said that development projects are an example of their own with regard to transparency and billions of rupees saved from development projects are being utilized on health, education and other projects. The credit of introducing third-party audit system for ensuring transparency in development schemes goes to Punjab government, he claimed. He said the government is a custodian of every penny of the people and all the resources are meant for the progress of the people. He made it clear that public service is his lifelong mission and he will continue to serve the people till his last breath.