Elements conspiring to create instability will fail: Buzdar Computer literacy vital to cope with modern challenges: CM

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that inept economic policies of previous rulers caused irreparable loss to national economy. Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team in a short span of time by putting great hard work have set national economy in the right direction. Usman Buzdar expressed these views in a statement issued here today.

Those getting lost in general elections should first look into their own misdeeds, he added. Opposition trying to create unrest in the country is itself suffering from instability and has no agenda of public welfare. Opposition parties ideologically opposed to one another are united for their vested interests. Elements deprived of public support are suffering from confusion and distress, he maintained. Those elements trying to create chaos will never succeed in their nefarious designs and PTI government will not let durable progress being achieved in short period of time to become hostage to negative politics, he stressed.

Opposition parties only want to safeguard corrupt elements. Opposition parties previously also faced failure and got united in their plans in order to conceal their corruption. They will also meet with disappointment and failure in future also. The ongoing war against corrupt mafia will continue till achieving its last success in Pakistan, he asserted. Pakistan will advance forward under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and opposition parties will face utter failure and dejection. 22 crore people of Pakistan have discarded old Pakistan and new Pakistan is in the offing.

The period of slavery will never return, he stated. No one can stop the journey of progress under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the voyage of public service will continue unabated under the leadership of Imran Khan. Those elements discarded by public in general elections have nothing to do with the problems of masses. These elements put national interests at stake for the sake of their vested interests.

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, transparent government is setting new records of public service. Rejected political elements by halting progress are bent upon avenging from general public over their failures. Negative agenda of elements devoid of change will never succeed. Those elements doing politics on non-issues will have to face embarrassment and insult. Those who wasted precious time of country and the nation will have to account for their looted national resources during their tenures, concluded Usman Buzdar.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the Pakistan Terhreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is determined to make every citizen of the province computer literate.

In his message on the eve of World Computer Literacy Day, Usmam Buzdar said that Information technology is evitable need of the hour. It is not possible to step into modern age without attaining computer literacy, he added.