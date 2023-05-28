Element of fascism in Pakistan politic | By Dr Muhammad Khan

Element of fascism in Pakistan politic

THE essence of politics is to serve the people in the most honorable and honest manner. Politics is more of problem resolution mechanism within a group, a community, society and at the level of state (s). In the civilized societies, the problem solving mechanism involves adoption of peaceful ways and means. Indirectly, the essence of politics is service of the people while making use of best practices. For decades the Pakistani politics has been peaceful and decent at least while dealing with people and state. There have been narrative buildings against opponent parties and rival groups but never against state and its institutions.

In last few years, there has been introduction of element of violence and fascism in the politics of Pakistan. Initially, this trend was seen in 2014, once leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) under Imran Khan and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) under Muhammad Tahir-ul Qadri, made a sit-in (Dharna) against the Government of Mian Nawaz Sharif for 126 days. An element of militancy and fascism was noticed at that time and a similar element was noticed once Imran Khan was deposed in April 2022.

In the politics of Pakistan, the element of fascism was more pronounced from April 2022 to May 2023. It reached to its peak after the unfortunate incident of May 9, 2023. After arrest of Imran Khan, his followers attacked military installations and national assets all over the country. The earlier time span (April 2022 onwards) was used for changing the mindset of the masses and his party workers against the state institutions. Indeed, masses and party workers could never have assaulted the military and national installation had there been no orders and directive from the party leadership. This narrative of misleading the people and party workers of PTI was done over the last twelve months, since Imran Khan was deposed.

In the politics of Pakistan, three prominent aspects related to fascism were clearly noted in last one year time; a) introduction of an extreme political philosophy which denounce all other political parties and projected PTI as the real and legitimate form of democracy, b) Except Imran Khan and his party leadership, all other political leaders in Pakistan were projected as corrupt and illegitimate, and c) military establishment was asked to follow the ordains of Imran khan. Indeed, the political philosophy of Imran Khan and his political outfit was considered as the only way forward. Since military establishment refused to buy his idea, therefore he started direct attacks on military and intelligence agencies in his public speeches and media talks. There remained a policy of patience and inaudibility among the leadership of Military which Imran Khan and his ill-conceived leadership took as the defensive act.

The youth of Pakistan was badly misperceived and mislead by the party leadership of PTI to develop the extreme sentiments against Military and Premium intelligence agency of Pakistan. Even then, military exercised its extreme patience and tolerance. Even on May 9, 2023, there was no firing by Army men on the mob which attacked the military installations, thinking that, they may reconcile their acts. Nevertheless, the charged mob was being instructed by party leaders to go all out against the Army and ISI till Imran Khan is set free. This obligated the military to at least undertake few measures like patrolling and surveillance of sensitive areas and more so the public places for the safety and security of the masses which otherwise were not part of PTI mobs and felt threatened by the violent and fascist acts of PTI mobs.

As defined in the literature, the fascism is a mass political movement which creates extremism and militarism or else the supremacy of one person and his political or religious outfit. It is indeed, “autocratic mindset of a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition. It is a tendency toward or actual exercise of strong autocratic or dictatorial control.” In the history, fascism of Hitler in Germany and Mussolini in Italy are considered as the bad forms of Governance. The same was demonstrated by Imran Khan and his PTI, after April 2022 and especially after arrest on May 9, 2023.

The fascism of PTI and its leadership was a forcible and mislead ideology, thus failed in Pakistan with severe repercussions. It tarnished the image of: a) State of Pakistan, b) Pakistani politics and a peaceful society of Pakistan and more so c) the image of armed forces of Pakistan. As a result of this fascist mindset, Imran Khan and his party are facing serious crises like; a) abandoning the party by its diehard first line leadership, b) trials of those involved in heinous crimes of attacking military and public property and c) threat to survivability of PTI in its current form and format.

Indeed, Pakistan needs a fair and people’s centric political system which is free from any militant mindset and fascism. In order to ensure good governance system, the elements of fascism, militancy, racism, intolerance and ethnicity has to be done away with. Let’s develop a system of Governance which provides safety and security for its over 224 million population by best utilising the elements of national power and potentials of its masses.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and IR at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

