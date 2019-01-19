In each society, there are both negative and positive people. These days, negativity and hate are spreading like fire in a jungle. Everybody is trying to put others down. Electronics media is playing important role in the destruction of societies, especially our’s. There was a time when our media promoted positivity. But now, the electronic media is showing only negative news. Unusual ads, the useless storyline of drama serials, talk shows, baseless political affairs, and movies are badly affecting our minds. They are spreading hate among people and wasting their precious time. On the other hand, they are affecting the image of our country.

Our government should take action against electronics media. They should ban unusual things which are showing our media. Electronics media should promote positivity. They should educate people about health issues, cleanliness, the importance of education and other genuine issues.

NIMRA ANJUM

Faisalabad

