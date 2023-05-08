Electrocution of youth installing CCTV cameras for Indian army triggers protest in Sopore

A 26-year-old youth was critically injured due to electrocution while installing CCTV cameras for an Indian army unit in the Sopore area of Baramulla district on Sunday, triggering protests against negligence on part of the army.

Family members of the youth identified as Danish told the media that he (Danish) was working in a nearby complex outside the Indian army camp located in Sopore and in the meantime some troops from the camp came and took him away to install CCTV cameras for them near crossing.

They added that Danish got electrocuted due to the negligence of Army personnel while installing CCTV cameras as they had not snapped electricity supply.

Meanwhile, family members and locals held a protest demonstration demanding action against the army personnel involved in the electrocution of the youth.

They said that as Danish got electrocuted, army personnel accompanying him left him there and fled from the spot.

Danish was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, where from he has been referred to Srinagar in a critical condition.—KMS