Electricity wires: A death trap

Just a year ago, I witnessed a tragic incident that took place in a school in Bhara Kahu, in which a student died a horrible death on the spot after being electrocuted due to the live electricity wires that were dangling near to the school’s window. After the closure of the school, a beauty salon is soon going to be opened in the same building, yet, those live electricity are still hanging, entangled in low altitude, in the same place, still an open invitation to death. Many places such as, Bara Market, some crowded places and markets in Rawalpindi and many other schools in Bhara Kahu including a huge bazaar are facing the same problems, where thousands of people are unaware of stepping into this death trap caused by lack of proper wiring of these electricity connections. This is a very sensitive issue, the concerned authorities should take an immediate step in removing the naked wires or in streamlining the wiring system so that no innocent life, such as that student’s, is lost in any such incidents that could happen occasionally.

KINANAH SHAHBAZ

Islamabad.

