Electricity tariff likely to be increased by Rs3.75 per unit

ISLAMABAD : The government is likely to increase electricity price by Rs3.75 per unit. The final decision will be taken in the Economic Coordination Committee meeting headed by Finance Minister Asad Umer.

According to sources, the government will collect additional Rs400 billion after hike in power tariff which is being carried out for 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Earlier on September 26, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet had deferred the summary for increase in electricity prices after Finance Minister Asad Umar objected to the tariff determination formula.

The minister sought a clear roadmap for the reduction in losses and improvement in the recovery of bills before the ECC gave its nod for the increase in prices.

The finance ministry in its statement said that the consideration of the Ministry of Power’s proposal for a notification of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (Nepra) determined tariff was delayed until finalisation of a comprehensive plan for the improvement of service delivery.

Share on: WhatsApp