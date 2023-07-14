KARACHI – In another blow for inflation-weary Pakistanis, the electricity prices are likely to go up from today as the power tariff will be jacked up to Rs30 per unit.

The federal government is expected to issue a notification for the price hike. The above-mentioned price is exclusive of additional taxes.

For the people using above 200 units, the per unit price of power tariff will cost around Rs50.

The increase in power tariff along with other stern measures are made on the demand of the International Monetary Fund, which maintains steadfast implementation is critical to address Pakistan’s financing needs.

Earlier, Pakistani authorities slapped huge taxes worth Rs172 billion on conditions of Funds to get bailout funds.

People were expecting some relief following the disbursement of funds from the IMF and financial support from friendly nations but the huge surge in power tariff will add fuel to the fire.

International Monetary Fund also stressed ending subsidies for the upper class and increase tax collection from high earners, saying crisis hit country does not require debt restructuring, but rather strong measures to ensure the country’s stability.