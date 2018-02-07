Electricity from solid waste

AT long last, the Capital Development Authority and Islamabad

Metropolitan Corporation have moved towards establishment of a waste-to-energy plant that will help generate about 10 MW of electricity. For this purpose, a fifty acre piece of land has been earmarked in I-17 Sector of the Capital where up to 1500 tonnes of solid waste would be burned to produce electricity.

As cities and human settlements are expanding, disposal of solid waste is becoming a serious issue all over the country. Waste is also a huge problem all over the world but in a responsible country where proper planning is done, garbage is being turned into a useful resource. Unfortunately, none of the cities in Pakistan has a proper solid waste management system right from collection of solid waste up to its proper disposal and often waste is dumped both in habited and inhabited areas causing environmental and health hazards. Roughly 20 million tons of solid waste is generated annually in the country with an annual growth rate of about 2.4%. Karachi, the largest city in the country, generates more than 9,000 tons of municipal waste daily and the provincial government is helpless in lifting the entire garbage due to utter mismanagement and absence of proper disposal system. Problem should not have arisen if planning was done by concerned municipal bodies of all the towns and major cities for setting up of waste-to-energy plants that would not only solve the problem of disposal of solid waste but also help fulfil growing energy requirements of local population. This should have been a priority in the backdrop of perennial energy shortage but planners and decision-makers showed lack of required vision. Anyhow, CDA has taken the lead and we hope steps would be taken for completion of the project within stipulated few months and based on its success; similar projects should be implemented in all other cities as well.

