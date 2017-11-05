Electricity shortfall reaches 4500MW: Ministry

Islamabad

Despite low power consumption at the onset of winters, electricity shortfall has reached 4500MW in Pakistan. According to the Ministry of Water and Power sources, the shortfall has increased due to low water level in dams and the smog-triggered tripping of system. At present, power generation stands at 9000MW while demand is 13500MW. Last week, while presiding over a meeting which reviewed power generation and demand supply situation in the country, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi directed to close less-efficient power plants in a phased manner and to convert oil-based plants to gas in shortest possible time in view of availability of ample gas for the power sector. The Prime Minister said conversion of oil-based plants to gas and maximizing efficiency of existing power plants would not only reduce oil import bill of the country but would also ensure maximum availability of power.

The meeting also reviewed projected estimates of power generation and the expected demand in the coming four months; from November 2017 to February 2018. Prime Minister Abbasi also directed greater coordination between Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) and Pakistan LNG Terminals Limited (PLTL) for ensuring availability and maximum utilization of gas for the power sector. The Prime Minister also directed all relevant stakeholders to increase coordination among themselves for optimum utilization of the available resources and ensuring maximum efficiency in the power sector.

Meanwhile, the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown programme for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines. According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Sammundri Road, Rehmay Shah, Katarian, Bahlak and Mahi Chowk feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Circuit House, DHQ, Tariq Abad, PAF, Pak Army, Pattha Mandi Road, Rural, Silki Branch, Urban Area, Istiqlal Abad, Jinnah Colony, Haidar Abad, Muqam Hayab, Karkhana Bazaar, Down Stream, Suleman Pura, Remount Depot, Eidgah Road and Katchery Bazaar feeders originating from 132-KV Sargodha City grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday (November 06, 2017).

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has arrested 8 people involved in electricity theft. Police sources said Saturday that FESCO Task Force during continued drive against electricity theft conducted raids at Dhengranwala, Buchha Kalaan, Chak 8/NB and other areas and caught 8 people red-handed over power theft from main transmission line.—Agencies