Electricity prices to go down in August bills

Observer Report

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has announced to provide relief to the power consumers in the utility bill of next month in terms of fuel adjustment charges, reports said on Wednesday.

The power regulatory body has announced to reduce electricity prices by 21 paisa under the fuel adjustment charges for the month of August after a hearing.

The decision would, however, not be implemented for the lifeline, agricultural and K-Electric consumers.

During the proceedings, the NEPRA chairman also expressed annoyance over violation of merit order after CCPA officials conveyed that it was NTDC that has an agreement with power distribution companies.