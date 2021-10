Staff Reporter Islamabad

Nepra has notified and increased the price of per unit electricity by Rs1.72. With the increase, the price of one unit of electricity has reached Rs18.16 per unit from Rs16.44. Consumers will have to bear additional burden of Rs90 billion

It is pertinent to note that the latest increase will be applied only to the consumers with over 300 units on the bill. The increased tariff rate will also not be applicable to K-electric consumers.