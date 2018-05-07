The country is currently going through severe bout of electricity loadshedding for both domestic and commercial users. People all over Pakistan who are being deprived of electricity in this summer are extremely frustrated because it has affected their homes and the bossiness.

According to media reports the whole country is facing this situation while with the start of summer in Karachi, darkness come with it in the form of extreme loadshedding. Rise in temperature has intensified unscheduled loadshedding, power remain shut for hours in several localities of the city. Due to unannounced outages in several areas of Karachi people are facing unending misery.

Students are facing problems in studying because of lack of electricity in educational institutions, leading the students to study in this hot weather without electricity. Not only K-Electric is making their life without electricity miserable but also charge them high as compared to normal bills, which is just too much. Protest against loadshedding is being going on all over the country.

The government promise to eliminate this longstanding problem of the country has come to a naught. The authorities concerned should really pay heed to this problem and try to tame it at best because electricity is the basic necessity of a country and its shortfall has dented the national economy. And in this hot summer people are in dire need of relief from this problem.

AIMAN MUNEER

Karachi

Related