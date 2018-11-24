Electricity generation from waste collection in 3 cities soon: Aleem

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has disclosed that work on electricity generation through waste collection is being started and in the first phase these projects would be completed in 3 cities of Punjab.

He expressed this while presiding over a high level meeting here at 90 The Mall. Abdul Aleem Khan told that the old system of dumping the waste in the adjoining areas of big cities is being replaced as it was causing to damage the land and making the water contaminated. He said that environmental pollution was also main reason of the landfill sites and now waste would be utilized for production of electricity as well as other products for which practical work has been started. Senior Minister told that with collaboration of Chinese Company these projects will be completed with zero investment in Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi where 35 and 30 mega watts electricity will be produced respectively. Abdul Aleem Khan said that government has planned to end landfill sites in all the cities gradually and production plants will be established with the cooperation of international companies for which other than China negotiations are underway with other countries also. Abdul Aleem Khan said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan especially in Punjab projects are being started with sustainable and concrete output and special efforts are being made to provide the masses best civic facilities. He said that crystal clear and legal ways will be adopted for all the projects in Punjab and there would be no under the table deal in any field. Abdul Aleem Khan assured the Chinese delegation his full cooperation and from Punjab Government as well. He assured that there would be no kick back as well and each and every penny would be spent for the welfare of the masses. Abdul Aleem Khan said that production of electricity from the waste collection would be revolutionary step which would end a big financial burden on the Punjab Government and people would be having healthy environment as well.

General Manager of Chinese delegation Xue Jiabin, Business Manager Nie Yoanping and Lisa Shen apprised the Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan about the worth of the company China Railway 17th Bureau Group Company. and assured their full cooperation in the field of waste collection and management with the capability of production of electricity. They offered that apart from purchasing the garbage their company will also share the profit with the Punjab Government. It was decided in the meeting that next week final session will take place to start on ground work as soon as possible.

