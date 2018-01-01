Electricity connections to be provided within 15 days: Leghari

DG Khan

Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari says electricity connections will be provided to consumers within fifteen days from 15th of next month.

He stated this while addressing public meetings in Union Councils Haji Ghazi Gharbi and Maamoori in Dera Ghazi Khan.

The minister said the consumers who have applied already for new connections will also be provided connections on priority basis.

Awais Leghari said the government is committed to bring real change in the country while the opponents are telling a lie before the people by the claims of making new Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning that people have been facing difficulties in obtaining electricity connections due to what the supply companies say shortage of meters.—INP