Electoral violence

Pakistan is moving towards general election to be held on July 25. As the electoral history of Pakistan is packed with violence, it is an obligation of Election Commission to make the election not only free and fair but also take strict measures to prevent violence. In 2015, violence consumed the life of about a dozen people during local bodies elections in Ranipur town.

It is also the responsibility of the contestants to discipline their workers. The law-enforcement agencies should be ready to counter any attempt at manipulating the coming election.

ABIHA BAIG

Karachi

Related