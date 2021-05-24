Electoral reforms need of hour: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said electoral reforms are the need of the hour to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

Talking to a delegation of different Bar Associations here on Monday, he said, PTI government wants to hold elections on which no one can raise a finger.

The Minister said we are aware of the problems of the Lawyers community and resolving their issues is among top priorities of our government.

He said professional loans will be provided to lawyers. Lawyers under the age of 45 will be provided easy loans of up to 1 million rupees under the Successful Youth Program to build their chambers.

Fawad Hussain said the Prime Minister s New Pakistan Housing Scheme for all lawyers and journalists is considering a loan of up to 6 million rupees for a house up to 10 marlas.

The lawyer community praised the government s electoral reforms agenda.

Multan and Rawalpindi Bar demanded from the government to provide electronic voting machine in their upcoming elections. —INP