Electoral reforms act challenged at SC

LAHORE : The constitutional legality of electoral reforms Act was challenged at the Supreme Court on Friday. The petition asks the court to declare the Act null and void.

The petition filed by Azhar Siddiq advocate argues that through the Act the politicians have completely eroded the independence of Election Commission. The Act has turned EC a servant and the legislature the ruler, the petition says.

The politicians have disfigured the face of the constitution by making amendments every now and then while after the Act the EC would not be able to issue even an ordinary notification because it has been taken out of the ambit of constitution and handed over to ministries and departments, petitioner argues. Making an incompetent individual party chief is akin to defacing the spirit of constitution and so is reducing the period for corruption to five years. Thus, the petitioner prays the court, the 13 Sections of the Electoral Reforms Act should be declared unconstitutional and the 18th constitutional amendment should be restored in its origin form.

