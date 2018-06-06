Electoral candidates submitting nomination papers

Islamabad

Submission of nomination papers by electoral candidates continued on the second day on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on June 3 had overruled an earlier verdict of the Lahore High Court (LHC) which had ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to again add the requirements of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution to the nomination papers.

Submission of nomination papers, in compliance with the schedule of the Election commenced on Monday and will continue till June 8.

Each candidate will submit an affidavit for Article 62 and 63 along with the nomination papers, which will include details about holding foreign passports, dual nationality, and any criminal cases against the candidates.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on June 14, while appeals against decisions by returning officers can be filed till June 19, as per the ECP.

The appeal tribunal will wind up requests by June 26 and a day later, on June 27, candidates’ list would be displayed again.

The candidates will then have time until June 28 to withdraw their nomination papers, after which a new list, with election symbols, would be issued on June 29.

After to the LHC judgement and its subsequent nullification by the Supreme Court, candidates started submitting their nomination papers on Monday.—INP