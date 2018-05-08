Elections will be held on time : Marriyum

Islamabad

Elections will be held on time as it is the demand of the people and ECP should make sure that there is no delay in them.

This was stated by the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to the media after addressing a ceremony held here at the National Press Club with regard to International Day for Thalassemia. She said that if any attempt was made to delay elections the PML (N) would resist that move.

Responding to a question she said that 2018 was an election year which also witnessed the completion of ten years of uninterrupted democracy adding that the party which won the franchise of the people in the ensuing elections would form the next government.

She said that Pakistan had fought a successful war against terrorism through Operation Zarb-e-Azb, Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and Karachi operation, which was still continuing. She said that the armed forces, law enforcing agencies and people had rendered unparalleled sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Marriyum said that Imran Khan had alleged that Pakistan Army had stolen the mandate of 2013 elections, which should be taken notice of by the state institutions.

In regards to the attack on interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, she told the media that he was out of danger after a successful operation and all the political parties had condemned the incident. She said that Ahsan Iqbal belonged to a religious family and the entire nation knew him.

The minister said that Ahsan Iqbal had played a very significant role in the development and prosperity of the country and even in CPEC he had created opportunities for the development of youth. She said that the politicians and civil society would need to adopt some principles on which nobody should do politics and criticism. She said such incidents could be checked if an effective SOP was implemented. —APP