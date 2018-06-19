Elections will be free from any influence: CS

Chief Secretary retired Major Aazam Sulaiman, who assumed charge of his office on Friday, said maintenance of law and order would be his top priority so that the people could exercise their right to vote without any fear.

He stated this in a meeting with caretaker Chief Minister Fazal-ur-Rahman and Governor Muhammad Zubair.

The chief minister congratulated him on taking the charge when he visited the CM House. The two exchanged views about postings and transfers on the instructions of the election commission.

They also discussed ways to conduct the elections in a peaceful manner. The chief secretary assured the CM that every possible measure would be adopted to ensure fair and free elections.

Later, Mr Sulaiman met the governor at the Governor House.

During the meeting, they discussed law and order situation in the province, foolproof security on the polling day and steps for peaceful completion of the electoral process.

Mr Zubair said the elections were of immense importance for the country as they would determine its future path.

He said every possible step must be taken to ensure peaceful electoral process.

The scrutiny process of nomination papers filed by aspiring candidates with the returning officers by June 11, will continue till June 19 except for Friday, Saturday and Sunday (June 15, 16 and 17). According to the revised election schedule, the last date for filing appeals against decisions of the ROs rejecting or accepting the nomination papers is June 22, while the last date for deciding of appeals by the appellate tribunals is June 27.

The publication of revised list of candidates is June 28 and last date for allotment of election symbol to candidates is June 30.

Related