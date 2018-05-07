Elections under supervision of SC demanded

Salim Ahmed

Chairman Pakistan Awami Tehreek-e-Inqilab Prof Aftab Lodhi has called for holding general elections under the supervision of Supreme Court.

Talking to journalists, Prof Aftab Lodhi said that the eligibility of candidates should be tested under Article 62 & 63 of the Constitution.

He said that for the rulers and legislators of the Islamic Ideological State of Pakistan, the condition of being honest should be mandatory.

He said that it was a matter of serious concern that the prevalent criteria for candidates was based on money and parliamentarians bought their victory in elections through all fraudulent means.

He said that it seemed that money mafia had been given a clean chit of entry into the parliament. He said that those investing millions of rupees in Elections reap billions of harvest.

He said if the role of money was not subtracted from elections, only money mafia would return to power who would trade national interests for personal gains at the cost of the country and the nation.

Prof Aftab Lodhi said that the prevalent democratic system was based on corruption and the only solution to enforce free and fair elections was to implement Articles 62 & 63 of the Constitution in letter and spirit.