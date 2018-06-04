Elections under caretakers

Muhammad Usman

With taking oath of 7th caretaker PM of the country by retired Justice Nasir ul Mulk, the country has been launched formally into preparation mode for general elections 2018, scheduled on 25 Jul this year. In accordance with Chapter XIV of the Election Act 2017, a caretaker government shall have a set of functions to perform within laid down parameters. One, perform its function to attend to day-to- day matters which are necessary to run affairs of government. Two, assist the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold elections in accordance with law. Three, caretaker government shall not make major policy decisions or any decision that may preempt exercise of authority by future elected government. Four, caretaker government has also been barred from entering into major contacts, international agreements and promoting or appointing public officials except short term appointments. Most importantly, it cannot transfer public officials unless it is considered expedient and after approval of ECP. It implies that ECP is de facto super body under whose superintendence, elections are ought to be held thus, it is their responsibility to organize and conduct elections and to make such arrangements as are necessary to ensure that elections are held honestly, justly, fairly and in accordance with law and that corrupt practices are guarded against. It is a gigantic task particularly, in existing turbo charged environments wherein, arch rivals have already out to scramble in more ways than one to offset each other with no regard to sanctity of means to end. In electoral terms, these unsavory tactics are classified into pre poll rigging, on polling day rigging and post-election rigging.

In our electoral history, these all have been resorted to freely without flicker of remorse or guilt. The pre poll rigging is a deliberate attempt to tilt level playing field discriminately against or for. The methods/tricks are numerous and enormous. These range from independence of election commission, neutrality of caretakers, impartiality of returning officers and elections administrative staff, violations of code of conduct and media freedom to lure in masses on fake grounds, denial of voting rights to overseas Pakistanis, manipulations in voting lists, late/last minute changes in polling schemes, doling out of politically motivated development funds, politicisation of civil administration and other related state institutions, use of public resources/authority to woo or coerce poor and weak sections of the society. On polling day rigging is also quite enormous and numerous The bogus voting is a traditional method of rigging using patiwarees, police officials, violence and money.

The use of muscle power of local gangsters to harass poling agents of rival parties. The intimidation of opponent’s voters to refrain from approaching polling stations and caste votes. Forcefully opening and stuffing with ballot papers or tempering of ballot boxes. Withholding of results on lame pretext for manipulation. Kidnapping of people of rival groups. The enticement of voters and provision of transport to them are accepted norms. On the contrary, it is also a form of rigging. Lack of trained/adequate polling staff and insufficient security also leads to relatively more rigging. Besides, challenge of rigging, there are other hurdles too in conduct of free, fair and transparent elections. Latest example is of nomination papers which have been annulled by Lahore High Court due to insufficient information sought from intending candidates in the nomination papers. These papers were passed by our rubberstamped Parliament on behest of their political parties, guilty of ruling the country for self perpetuation only. It is a sordid example of enacting law not to let elections take place as per universally accepted electoral law and ethical code.

Besides, they have also handcuffed caretaker government with cobwebs of constraints under the rubric of strengthening ECP. It is now in support role only. Its example has already been given about transfer of officials of civil administration which stands as of today nearly politicised and at advanced stage of decay and decomposition. ECP is the super body but unfortunately it is far from the stage from where it could exercise its authority fully because of host of reasons. Given conditions, task of general elections in accordance with assigned mandate is a near impossibility however, people who borne responsibility of high offices ought not to leave fate of the nation at mercy of circumstances.

They need to find solution. It is their collective responsibility. In our environments, wrong doers still fear civil administration if it is determined to work fair and square. Fortunately we still have officials which could do the task but have been consigned to the sidelines. They needs to be brought into forefront. In a national enterprise, involvement of Army adds an element of credibility and strength. Nation trust them. If we glance through our history, we may find recipe of some sort in General Elections 1993, described by domestic as well as international observers from 40 countries as most free and fair elections since 1970. They reported no serious irregularities in their conduct. Moin Ahmad Qureshi; a world known economist was the caretaker PM who led from the front in whole sphere of his responsibilities. He carried out a major reshuffling in civil administration across the country to make it effective and impartial. Army was given a proactive role. Once he was asked from where you have drawn the strength. His brisk reply was from my oath.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.