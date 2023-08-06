Chief Census Commissioner of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics Dr Naeem Zafar confirmed that the upcoming elections will be held on census 2023

Talking to a news channel, the Chief Census Commissioner said that the digital census 2023 is officially completed and the authorities will soon start working on the delimitations.

He said that the upcoming elections will be held on the new census whereas the political parties who have reservations and objections on the digital census will be addressed.

The PBS director stated that notification of digital census 2023 will be issued within one week and then the details of 0.1 million blocks for the delimitation will be submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Furthermore, Dr Naeem Zafar said that the delimitation come under ECP’s jurisdiction and the ECP can state how much time the delimitation process will take.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics stated that the total population of Pakistan has reached 241 million as the Council of Common Interests approves the first digital census.

The PBS official report released after the CCI approved the results of first digital census 2023. The report stated that the total population of Pakistan has reached to 241million (24 crore, 14 lakh, 90 thousand). The ratio of increase in population is 2.55 percent.

According to the PBS report the population of Punjab is 127 million (12 crores, 76 lakh, 80 thousand) while Sindh’s population is 55 million (5 crore, 56 lakh, 90 thousand).

Meanwhile, Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad, former chief secretary of Election Commission of Pakistan, on Saturday said he did not see the next general elections to be held before February 15, 2024, as Council of Common Interest unanimously approved Digital Census 2023.

The former ECP secretary pointed out that a fresh delimitation exercise, which takes around four to six months, would make it impossible to conduct the general polls due before October 12 this year.

Kanwar Dilshad further said that the Election Commission of Pakistan is legally bound to hold a fresh delimitation exercise, noting that the next elections are likely to be delayed till February 2024, says a news channel.