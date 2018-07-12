Elections to be held in free, fair & transparent manner: Babar

ISLAMABAD : Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoob has assured that elections will be held in a free, fair and transparent manner. Addressing a news conference in Islamabad this afternoon, he said army troops are being deployed to conduct elections peacefully.

The Secretary Election Commission said code of conduct has been issued for security personnel as well.

He said only concerned officials will disseminate election results.

Babar Yaqoob said the process of printing and dispatch of ballot papers continues.

He said electoral code of conduct is being fully implemented. He said election-related material will be delivered at every polling station by 24th of this month.

He said mobile phone will not be allowed in polling booth.

