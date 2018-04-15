Elections should be contested on basis of performance: Saad Rafique

LAHORE :Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Sunday that election should be contested on the basis of performance, instead of levelling allegations and using abusive language. Addressing the inaugural ceremony of residential apartments for class-III and IV employees of Pakistan Railways, he said that using abusive language or levelling allegations would deepen the rifts among the nation. He said that confrontation was not favourable to elections so peaceful and transparent political atmosphere was vital for elections. The minister said that every nature of allegation was levelled against the PML-N and even belief was not spared, adding that loadshedding and other issues would have been sorted out, if the government was given free hand to work. He said that disqualification of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif itself damaged PTI chairman Imran Khan and no body earned any benefit from it.

Orignally published by APP