Elections only solution to constitutional, political crisis: Fazl

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, after the meeting of multiparty meting on Tuesday, said that the only solution to the existing political and constitutional crisis were elections and a new government.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Ahsan Iqbal were addressing media after the multiparty meeting. The JUI-F chief said that the solution to the prevalent crisis were transparent elections. “There will be no reconciliation on the demand for elections,” he said. “We will protest in every province and district. People have not come to Islamabad to just go home,” he added.

The JUI-F chief announced that the APC had decided to form a three-member committee to propose names for the Election Commission of Pakistan. He urged the government to take up the issue of the desecration of the Holy Quran with Norway.

Fazl lashed out at Prime Minister Imran, saying that his style was promoting hatred and anarchy. The meeting also deliberated on the next course of action in their anti-government campaign.

JUI-F chief said the meeting expressed firm support for four points agenda of joint opposition meeting. He said rule of law and constitution would be ensured and all institutions have to remain in their limits. Fazl-ur-Rehman said the struggle of opposition would continue till the agenda is completed. He said PTI foreign funding