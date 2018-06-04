Elections on time top priority: PM

Away from media glare, Mulk works on cabinet formation

Our Correspondent

Swat

Caretaker Prime Minister retired Justice Nasirul Mulk on Sunday reiterated that holding general elections as scheduled is a top priority of the interim government.

Speaking with journalists during a visit to his native town, he assured that the elections will be held on July 25 and that efforts are being made to hold free, fair and transparent polls.

Justice Mulk expressed a resolve that he will utilize his powers as per the country’s Constitution to serve the masses during two-month long period of his stint as interim premier.

He said being a resident of the area he is well aware of the problems facing the region and will try to resolve them.

The caretaker PM reached Swat on Monday to visit his native home. He was received by District Nazim Muhammad Ali Shah and notables of the area.

A large number of local people welcomed the interim premier upon arrival at his native home and felicitated him on being appointed as caretaker prime minister.

Meanwhile, official sources said the caretaker PM decided to visit Swat apparently to meet the people of his area and to be briefed about their problems.

However, it is believed that Mulk will quietly hold consultations with his close aides in Swat to finalise the caretaker cabinet, away from the media spotlight.

“With all the hype surrounding the formation of caretaker cabinet, rumours about presumed candidates are in full swing. The names of retired generals, bureaucrats, senior journalists and businessmen are being floated by respective lobbies in favour of their desired candidates. Rumours promoting the candidature of certain personalities for caretaker cabinet are rife on social media, which remain far from reality — this is not something the new PM is fond of — to avoid all this hype, he has decided to spend the weekend in Swat,” the source said.