‘Elections likely to be postponed’, claims Sheikh Rasheed

RAWALPINDI : Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday raised his concerns about the upcoming elections proclaiming that he sees elections postponed until Sept/Oct.

While talking to media Rashid says that keeping the ongoing political climate of the country he doesn’t see elections happening in July but some time later in September or October.

Earlier, on Friday in a press conference along with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid announced to contest upcoming general elections.

He also stated that the Sharif family is trying to seek a National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) deal while posing as Tarzans on television. He said that the Sharif Clan has dominated the Punjab province and this can only be rectified by forming separate provinces within Punjab.

“Nawaz Sharif has looted the country. The large-scale corruption in the country even halted the CPEC projects. Pakistan would not witness prosperity until corrupt politicians and individuals are held accountable,” Sheikh Rashid said while speaking at a press conference.

He also expressed concerns over the lack of clean drinking water across the country.

PML-Q leader Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain has also stated that he foresees elections being delayed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the next general elections in Pakistan are expected in the end of July this year.

Orignally published by INP