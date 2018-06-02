Elections in Multan, RYK, Sialkot, Vehari as per new mapping

IHC upholds ECP’s delimitation of four districts of Punjab

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday rejected petitions against delimitations of constituencies of four districts of Punjab. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq gave this decision maintaining the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s notification about delimitations of Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sialkot and Vehari.

Earlier, the court had dismissed 23 petitions challenging the delimitations of 10 constituencies of districts Bhakkar, Batgram, Karachi, Islamabad, Layyah, Mandi Bahauddin, Mirpur Khas and Sargodha.

The court rejected the petitions after hearing arguments of the petitioners and the ECP as well. The same bench had earlier set aside delimitation of six constituencies of districts Bahawalpur, Kharan, Ghotki, Sheikhupura, Haripur and Kasur as null and void on May 30 and sent these cases back to the ECP for rehearing in the matters. The districts whose delimitation was upheld by the IHC include Chiniot, Khanewal, Gujranwala, Umerkot, Sialkot, Jacobabad, Rahimyar Khan, Chakwal, Bannu, Kurrum Agency, Swabi, Mansehra and Rajanpur districts. A day earlier, the same IHC bench had nullified the delimitations of four districts Toba Tek Singh, Lower Dir, Jhang and Jhelum and remanded back these cases to ECP for re-adjudication. The petitioners in those cases had adopted before the court that the poll-supervisory body has done delimitation on political grounds and these should be set aside as standard procedure was not followed in the delimitation of the constituencies. Meanwhile, the same IHC bench restrained the Election Commission of Pakistan to issue notification regarding the disqualification of Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi. Justice Aamer directed the ECP not to issue the said notification till the next hearing of the case.

Senator Mirza Afridi moved the court through his counsel Barrister Muhammad Goher and cited the ECP as respondent. He prayed to the court to restrain the ECP from issuing his disqualification notification. After issuing the above-mentioned directions, the IHC deferred the hearing till June 4 for further proceedings in this matter. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi for failing to clear his dues. According to the statement issued by the ECP, the senator, elected from Fata, was disqualified over his failure to pay Rs1.7 million to the social security.

Afridi was elected as an independent senator from Federal Administrative Tribal Areas (FATA), while after his election to the upper house, Mirza Muhammad Afridi had supported Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) during the election of chairman and deputy chairman Senate. Then, he announced to join the PML-N after holding a meeting with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.